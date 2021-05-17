It was a family affair for Ryan Hurd’s Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday night.

The “To A T” singer performed for the first time at Nashville’s iconic venue and was joined by wife Maren Morris and their son Hayes, 1, to mark the special occasion.

Morris took to Instagram with adorable photos featuring some candid shots and a rare glimpse at their toddler.

Hurd also shared the special moment to Instagram, writing, “Smiled all night and I’m still coming down. Opry Debut with a full house. Not sure how you are supposed to feel after something like that, not sure I can describe it, but it’s mostly gratitude to everyone who was there or had a hand in me stepping into that circle for the first time. Thank you to my wife most of all, who stepped on stage to be there with me. Love to each and every one of you 🙏🏼🖤”

The singer took the stage to perform his debut hit “To A T” before welcoming his superstar wife to join him in performing their romantic new duet “Chasing After You”.

“My wife is very famous, her name is Maren Morris,” gushed the singer, before welcoming her on stage. “Our baby is here tonight, and I’m very, very proud to say she is too.”

Fans can watch Hurd’s performance at the 20-minute mark in the video above.