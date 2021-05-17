Adam Sandler may not be returning as the voice of Dracula in the fourth entry in the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise, but the new movie does feature a dragon voiced by Andy Samberg.

In “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”, Samberg will once again lend his voice to the human Johnny, only this time, Van Helsing’s “Monsterfication Ray” transforms our favourite movie monsters into humans… and the film’s human into a monster. In mismatched bodies and with Drac lacking his normal powers, the gang must band together and find a cure before it’s too late and their transformations are made permanent.

With Sandler out of the picture, Brian Hull will lend his voice to the vampire leader. Returning voice cast members Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon are all on board for the new movie which will arrive in theatres on July 23.