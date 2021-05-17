Dominic West’s wife Catherine FitzGerald is speaking out about their marriage.

Just months after West was photographed kissing his “Pursuit Of Love” co-star Lily James in Italy, FitzGerald reflected on the couple’s “ups and downs” in a new interview with the Irish Independent.

West and FitzGerald have been married since 2010 and share three children together. West shared his oldest daughter Martha, 23, with Polly Astor.

RELATED: Lily James Addresses Those Dominic West Kissing Photos: ‘There Is A Lot To Say, But Not Now’

After meeting at Trinity college, FitzGerald said, “We had a wonderful love affair. I had a tiny room on campus, and Dominic had a garret flat on the top floor of a building on Mountjoy Square. It was falling down but you could get out onto the roof and sit on the hot slates – it was a lovely summer that year – and we would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance.”

She continued, “There’s something about having lived a full life before settling down – I felt I could throw myself into family life and having babies with gusto. And I really went for it, having four in seven years!”

RELATED: Lily James, Dominic West & Andrew Scott Are On The Hunt For Romance In ‘The Pursuit Of Love’

And while she didn’t address the scandal directly, FitzGerald said, “It’s had its ups and downs of course, like everybody, but we are totally devoted to each other and to our full, vibrant family life together.”

Both West and FitzGerald previously addressed the photos when they put on a show of solidarity by appearing outside their family home together just days after the pics were published.

James also broke her silence on the controversy, telling The Guardian earlier this month, “Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.”