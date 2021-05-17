The Canadian Screen Awards are taking things virtual with a week long celebration of the best in Canadian film and TV. On Monday, the CSAs revealed the first batch of winners in the news and documentary, lifestyle and reality TV categories, with “Canada’s Drag Race” dominating with five award wins.

The first ever season of “Canada’s Drag Race” was the night’s big winner, taking home the award for Best Reality/Competition Series as well as a win for Best Host Or Presenter for its trio of hosts, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Stacey McKenzie. “Drag Race” also nabbed wins for Best Directing, Best Writing and Best Production Design in the reality categories.

The 90-minute benefit concert special “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” which drew an audience of over 11.5 million viewers and listeners across Canada’s major broadcast networks, programs and channels including ET Canada and Global TV, took home the prize for Best Entertainment News Program Or Series as well as Best Editing. Airing in April 2020, the special became the most-watched non-sports broadcast in Canadian history and featured performances and messages from Justin Trudeau, Justin Bieber, Drake, Arkells, Anne Murray, Celine Dion, Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain, Michael Buble and the cast of “Schitt’ Creek”, among others.

Jann Arden also took home two awards, earning an award for her 2019 special “Jann Arden One Night Only” as well as another award as Best Host for the 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize special.

HGTV’s “Property Brothers” were also represented with Drew and Jonathan Scott’s series taking home the award for Best Direction, LIfetsyle Or Information Program for “Property Brothers: Forever Home”.

Other winners include History’s “Cheating Hitler: Surviving The Holocaust” and Documentary Channel’s movie “9/11 Kids” which followed up with the children who were in a classroom with U.S. President George Bush when the events of September 11 occurred.

Find the complete list of winners here.