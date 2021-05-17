Graham McTavish is heading to Westeros for HBO’s upcoming “Game Of Thrones” prequel “House Of The Dragon”.

While the network has yet to confirm the casting news, the actor was spotted in costume on the set of the series, leading many to believe he would be a part of the action.

In a new interview with Stylist magazine, McTavish confirms he’ll be on the show.

“I’m enjoying that, yes,” McTavish said, when asked about the series in an interview promoting his new documentary series with “Outlander” co-star Sam Heughan, “Men In Kilts”. “I’m really having a lot of fun. We’ve just started. It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other.”

He continued, “They’re lovely people. It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot dragons.”

While there is no word on what role McTavish will play in the highly anticipated series, the previously announced cast includes Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as the Sea Snake and Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans as Alicent and Otto Hightower.

“House Of The Dragon”, which is expected to premiere in 2022, is one of six “GOT”-related prequel projects in the works at HBO.