Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have tied the knot.

According to People, the music superstar, 27, and the real estate agent, 25, wed at her home in Montecito over the weekend. The nuptials were small with only 20 guests, including family members from both sides.

“They got married,” Grande’s rep exclusively told the magazine. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

“Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there,” a source told the outlet. “It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house.”

The couple announced their engagement in December, sharing a look at her giant engagement ring on Instagram. “Forever n then some,” she wrote at the time.

Grande and Gomez started dating in January 2020 and spent the pandemic quarantined together at her home in Los Angeles. They didn’t confirm their relationship until they appeared in the music video for Grande’s song with Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U” in May.

ET Canada has reached out to Grande’s rep for comment.