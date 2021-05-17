Jodie Turner-Smith is weighing in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure as senior members of the Royal Family.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Waxworks Moved Away From Royals

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the actress revealed that she thinks the Duchess of Sussex could’ve modernized the institution if she and the Duke of Sussex hadn’t departed from their royal roles last year.

“I think that Meghan could have been that,” said Turner-Smith. “It was a terrible missed opportunity, the way in which it was not allowed to be something that really modernizes that institution, and to change it to something for the better.”

Continued the 34-year-old: “I think that’s why there’s dysfunction there.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Would ‘Try To Stay Incognito’ And Pretend Not To Know One Another When They First Started Dating

Although Turner-Smith wouldn’t consider herself a “monarchist,” she did share her two cents on the monarchy as a whole.

“I think it’s interesting that the institution is not changing with the time, or quickly enough,” she expressed.

“We have to look at things in a modern context. And only then we will recognize that certain things are archaic, and don’t really serve us as a community and are limiting us. I think we should keep those things in stories and move on to something else in reality,” Turner-Smith added.