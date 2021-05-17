Zack Snyder has been keeping himself busy during the pandemic between “The Snyder Cut” of “Justice League” and his new action flick “Army Of The Dead”, but the writer-director is now revealing he also wrote a script for a third and final chapter in his “300” series.

Snyder says Warner Bros. expressed interest in a third “300” movie following the 2006 original with Gerard Butler and the 2014 sequel “300: Rise Of An Empire”, which was written and produced by Snyder. The studio gave him the go-ahead to pen a script and Snyder got to work during the pandemic, but he admits he ended up going in “a completely different” direction that the studio ultimately passed on.

RELATED: Zack Snyder And Dave Bautista Talk Their ‘Self-Aware’ Zombie-Heist Movie ‘Army Of The Dead’

“I just couldn’t really get my teeth into it,” he tells The Playlist‘s podcast “The Fourth Wall”, detailing his fraught relationship with Warner Bros. over “Justice League”. “Over the pandemic, I had a deal with Warner Brothers and I wrote what was essentially going to be the final chapter in ‘300’, but when I sat down to write it I actually wrote a different movie.”

“I was writing this thing about Alexander the Great, and it just turned into a movie about the relationship between Hephaestion and Alexander,” he says. “It turned out to be a love story. So it really didn’t fit in as the third movie.”

RELATED: Zack Snyder Talks Zombies In His Wild ‘Army Of The Dead’ Trailer, Featuring Dave Bautista, A Heist, And A Zombie Tiger

Though it wasn’t the third chapter in the “300” saga nor was it what Warner Bros. was looking for, Snyder says “it came out really great”.

“It’s called ‘Blood and Ashes,’ and it’s a beautiful love story, really, with warfare,” he explains. “I would love to do it, [WB] said no… you know, they’re not huge fans of mine. It is what it is.”

Snyder’s “Army Of The Dead” lands on Netflix on May 21.