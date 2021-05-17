Ozzy Osbourne is defending his wife following her controversial exit from “The Talk”.

Sharon Osbourne parted ways with the show after her contentious conversation with co-host Sheryl Underwood during the March 10 episode.

Ozzy touched on the incident while sitting down with co-host Billy Morrison for another episode of “Ozzy Speaks” on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard.

“She’s been through the mill of it,” admitted the rock icon. “All I can tell you if my wife was slightly racist or tell you, she’s the possibly the most unrighteous person I’ve ever met. And I’m not just saying that, you know.”

Morrison replied, “I would totally concur. I’ve known you guys for 25 years and, it stunned me when it started happening. I just [think] there’s other stuff underneath it. Cause she’s not racist. It’s simple as that.”

Ozzy went on, “But she’s weathered the storm… She’s marching on.”

He continued, “I mean, but it’s still an unpleasant issue. It’s one of them things once you’re accused of it, people tie with that brush and it’s very hard to shake up.”

Morrison then asked, “When, when bumps in the road come, what goes through your head?”

Osbourne answered, “Well now I just go ‘Okay. Yeah.’ Could it be, if she got caught doing something that I know that was wrong. I go, ‘whoa man.’ Cause when Sharon first got the news, she was devastated. She was like, ‘why are they saying this about me?’”

Ozzy also spoke about the upcoming album that he’s currently working on with Andrew Watt.

“I’m like a pregnant hen, you know, I’m like, I’ll be critical with everyone,” he shared.

“Course I get excited, but it’s something that’s creative that I can get my head around.”

The “Ozzy Speaks” episode airs May 17 at 5:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard. The episode will also be available on the SiriusXM app and will rebroadcast on Ozzy’s Boneyard throughout the week.