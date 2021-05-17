Click to share this via email

Jarrod Schulz had been charged with domestic violence against his ex-partner Brandi Passante.

The “Storage Wars” star’s one charge of misdemeanour domestic violence battery stemmed from an incident at an Orange County bar on April 30, EW has confirmed.

Schulz reportedly left the scene before police arrived and no arrest was made.

A spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney’s office said, “The courts have really not allowed out-of-custody misdemeanours so that’s why it’ll be a while before he’s in court.”

The couple has appeared in “Storage Wars” since the first season, and later with their spin-off series “Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job” that ended in 2014.

The now exes have continued to star in “Storage Wars” for 13 seasons, with their split being made public in the season debut this past April.

A&E has made no announcement how the couple will interact, if at all, after the alleged altercation.