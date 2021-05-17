Denise Richards is opening up on a parenting issue that many moms and dads of teenagers are grappling with right now.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is trying to teach her daughters how to use social media responsibly.

RELATED: Denise Richards Says Charlie Sheen Divorce Aftermath Was ‘One Of The Hardest’ Moments Of Her Life

Richards, who is mom to daughters Sami, 17, Lola, 15, and Eloise, 9, told Parents.com, “I really do think it’s not healthy for kids at all and there’s a responsibility with it.”

RELATED: Denise Richards Celebrates Daughter Sami’s 17th Birthday And Amazes Fans With How Much They Look Alike

She continued, “I really do think it’s not healthy for kids at all and there’s a responsibility with it. When I get negative comments, there’s times where even at my age it still hurts and it’s hard. … I’m still having those conversations, and they’re endless, and it’s very challenging.”

Richards also spoke about daughter Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011.

The youngest member of the family has been diagnosed with a chromosomal disorder that causes developmental delays.

RELATED: Brandi Glanville Says She And Denise Richards ‘Have Not Spoken’ Since Revealing Alleged Fling

“She’s a sweet little angel and the happiest little girl and the littlest things make her so happy,” said the 50-year-old actress. “She communicates in other ways with our animals. It is so sweet and so special to see that relationship.”

Revealing how the pandemic has brought her family closer together, Richards added, “I feel that this forced us all to just slow down. And for that, I am so grateful, because it was really nice to have that quality time.”