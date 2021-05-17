Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is so “grateful” for her little family with Chris Pratt.

The author, 31, stopped by Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday to promote her book, The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable, and opened up about life at home with husband Pratt and their daughter, Lyla. Schwarzenegger Pratt is also stepmom to the “Avengers” actor’s son Jack, 8.

Of little Lyla, who just turned 9 months, Schwarzenegger Pratt says, “She’s just the cutest little angel I’ve ever seen and I’m obsessed with her as I’m sure most parents say about their children. It’s the most fun role and experience that I’ve ever had and I love absolutely every single minute of it. It’s been such a joy, she’s perfect.”

And according to Schwarzenegger Pratt, both she and her hubby each knew they had met “the one” pretty soon into their relationship.

“We talk about that a lot because I’m pretty sure we both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed and we clicked very quickly and so he is the best,” she explained. “And I am so, so grateful and it’s so beautiful to be able to watch him step into this new role of being a girl dad and he’s the best husband and best dad and I feel so grateful every single day for him.”

