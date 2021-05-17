Click to share this via email

A new thriller from writer Dan Brown is on its way to TV screens.

“The Lost Symbol” is the third installment in Brown’s Robert Langdon series, following “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels & Demons”.

The novel is being adapted for the small screen by NBCUniversal, which released its first trailer for the upcoming show on Monday.

Ashley Zukerman will take over from Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon, the fictional symbologist from “The Da Vinci Code”.

The prequel series will focus on Langdon’s origin story.

The show will also star Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.

Meanwhile, Ron Howard acts as an executive producer on the project.