Lili Reinhart is opening up about her 11-year long battle with depression.

Taking on her Instagram story on Sunday, the mental health advocate got candid about her own depression while also offering encouragement to her fans and followers.

RELATED: Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Lili Reinhart, George Takei And More Celebrities React To Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting

“Some days I feel really defeated by my depression. It’s an exhausting battle that I’ve been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable,” Reinhart, 24, said.

Adding, “This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it’s okay to have days where you don’t want to fight anymore.”

Reinhart also revealed she felt like a “prisoner” while filming the new season of “Riverdale” in Vancouver.

RELATED: Camila Mendes Reveals She’s Never Been Closer With Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch Following Breakups

“You don’t need to justify your mental health to anyone,” she continued. “Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations… but remember you are always worth fighting for. And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day.”

Reinhart has always been candid about her mental health, she even previously opened up to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel about her battle with depression. Watch below for more: