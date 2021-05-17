Click to share this via email

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas have reportedly tied the knot.

The couple were spotted wearing rings while making their red carpet debut at Sunday night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

According to People, the “This Is Us” star and his former “Young and the Restless” castmate “recently” walked down the aisle.

Hartley first confirmed they were dating in a sweet New Year’s Eve message.

The actor was previously married to “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause from 2017 until they split in 2019. Their divorce was finalized in February.

Their divorce was detailed on the third season of the hit Netflix reality show, and later again during Stause’s time on “Dancing With The Stars”.

Hartley’s first wife was Lindsay Korman, who is the mother of their daughter Isabella.

ET has reached out to reps for Hartley and Pernas for comment.