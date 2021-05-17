Florence Pugh and her brother Toby Sebastian are teaming up for a new song.

Sebastian (real name Sebastian Toby Pugh), who is best known as Trystane Martell on “Game of Thrones”, never planned on having his sister feature on his song “Midnight” until their mom suggested it.

Having worked on the track for over two years, the “Black Widow” actress jumped in during a trip home to Oxford.

“The timing was wonderful,” Sebastian told BBC. “We could never have planned it.”

Three weeks ago, Sebastian gave his Instagram followers a preview of what to expect as the two goofed off in the recording studio.

“Love you Tobais,” Pugh commented on his post.

Sebastian, who is currently filming in Dublin, said, “I left the studio and when I got home Flo was back. I hadn’t seen her for a long time because of Covid and it was just amazing to all be together.”

Adding, My mom asked ‘have you played her the song? Don’t you fancy some backing vocals from your sister?’ Although I hadn’t even thought about it, something about it felt right, totally in the moment and organic.”

Within an hour, Pugh had her backup vocals down.

“It’s funny how things go. I can’t imagine the song without Flo’s voice on it now,” Sebastian continued. “Her voice is so different to mine, she has such an interesting tone and so much depth. In true Pugh fashion it really was a last minute decision to sing it together.”

As for if the two will work together again soon, Sebastian does admit their “voices work well together.”

Adding, “I actually have a song planned with my youngest sister Rafaela too, who also writes some great songs. Maybe one day we’ll do a whole family ensemble.”

Sebastian also just signed on to the fairytale drama “Epic” as Prince Charming Philippe opposite Sarah Hyland.