He might be a “Grown Up”, but Adam Sandler always has time for some fun and games.

A video of the actor showing off his basketball skills has gone viral after he dropped in on a game of pickup in Long Island this week.

Adam Sandler just out here playing pickup ball 😂 (via @APOOCH)pic.twitter.com/m0UWLf0diD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2021

The footage sees Sandler dribbling the ball up the court before passing it to an open teammate.

Unfortunately, the other player misses the hoop after taking his shot.

Sandler rocked his signature baggy shorts and a polo t-shirt for his turn on the court.

According to Twitter reports, the “Little Nicky” star, who is a known New York Knicks fan, joined in on the game randomly.

Adam Sandler started hoppin in a random pickup game 👀🏀 pic.twitter.com/i5Jdcrlv1w — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 17, 2021

The video even got the approval of NBA hero Baron Davis.