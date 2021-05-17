Click to share this via email

Kendall Jenner is showing her fans just how invested she is in the process of making her 818 tequila.

Sharing a collection of artful photos, the model said learning about the tequila has been “an incredible experience.”

“Learning about this beautiful place, it’s beautiful culture, and the beautiful people,” Jenner added.

Alongside the photos, Jenner also shared a video of her watching the agave being cooked.

Jenner’s 818 comes from a distillery that makes a number of other tequila brands.

When Jenner announced 818 earlier this year, she faced backlash over celebrity backed tequila lines including accusations of cultural appropriation.