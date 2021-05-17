Meghan Trainor is heading to reality TV.

The songstress is set to join Adam Lambert and “Pitch Perfect” star Ester Dean as judges on the upcoming reality competition series, “Clash Of The Cover Bands”. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss will host the show from executive producer Jimmy Fallon.

According to Deadline, the premise of the series is simple, two bands, of similar musical genres, will go head-to-head to see which band has the most entertaining cover performance.

Up for grabs: a $1,000 cash prize and bragging rights.

According to Trainor, who told Kevin Hart about the series during NBC’s upfront presentation, viewers can pick which band will perform on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” after their win.

A premiere date for the series has not yet been announced.