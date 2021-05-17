Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It looks like Kylie Jenner’s new swimwear collection could be arriving very soon.

The makeup and beauty mogul has been busy sharing photos from her tropical getaway on Instagram.

RELATED: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Do Their Makeup (Along With Some Crying) In Their ‘Drunk Get Ready With Me’

In her latest snaps, Jenner can be seen wearing a plunging silver bikini, while hanging out on a yacht.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Donates $500,000 To Build Lounge For Teens Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Earlier this week, the 23-year-old mom of one shared a photo of herself wearing another bikini from designer Isa Boulder.

The reality TV star paired the look with a Chanel shell fishnet necklace.

Jenner has been celebrating her friend Yris Palmer‘s birthday during the sun soaked vacation.

The bikini posts come in the same month as the Kylie Cosmetics founder filed documents to trademark “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner“.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Speaks Out After Facing Backlash For Promoting Makeup Artist’s GoFundMe

The trademark covers swimwear, as well as sunglasses, beach bags and cover ups.