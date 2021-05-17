Céline Dion has no plans to get back into dating.

The Canadian icon opened up about her relationship status after the death of her husband René Angélil in 2016 while on “Today”.

“I don’t know. I have no idea,” Dion said when asked if she would date again. “But right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself.”

“I’m not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don’t. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don’t know. I don’t know,” she added.

Dion and Angélil shared sons René-Charles, 20, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 10.

“Losing my husband, for my kids to lose their father, it was quite something,” Dion said.

She continued, “I feel like René has given me so much through the years and still today. I see my kids. I look at them — we live with him. We still live with him. He’s part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong.”

As if raising three boys isn’t enough work, Dion is getting ready for another Las Vegas residency from Nov. 5-20 during where she will perform 10 shows at the new Resorts World.