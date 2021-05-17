Click to share this via email

Tom Brady is working on a new TV series with Fox.

The network revealed its partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback during its upfront presentation on Monday.

“We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady,” said Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, according to Deadline.

Collier didn’t share any more details.

Deadline reports that the project might be produced by “Love Is Blind” and “Married At First Sight” producer Kinetic Content.

The series will be in collaboration with Brady’s production company, 199 Productions.

Meanwhile, ESPN is also working on a new docuseries focusing on the 43-year-old NFL hero.