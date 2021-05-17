Emma Watson is setting the record straight on her relationship and career.

The “Little Women” star took to Twitter on Monday to call out false reports about her life.

RELATED: Emma Watson’s Manager Denies Rumours Actress Is Retiring From Acting

Dear Fans,

Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

“Dear Fans, rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue,” wrote the 31-year-old actress on social media.

If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

“If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you,” she added.

The posts come following some outlets’ reports about Watson being engaged to boyfriend Leo Robinton after the pair were spotted on a rare outing together on Sunday, May 16.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Addresses Those ‘This Is The End’ Rumours About Emma Watson, Denies She ‘Stormed Off The Set’

Emma Watson and Leo Robinton. Photo: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

The couple, who were first linked in October 2019, tend to keep a low profile, but made a quick errand run in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Emma Watson And Boyfriend Leo Robinton Run Errands In Rare Outing

Watson doesn’t often talk about her relationship status but did tell British Vogue in November 2019, “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy. I call it being self-partnered.”