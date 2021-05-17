Katey Sagal is breaking her silence after ABC decided not to renew “Rebel” for a second season.

Sagal stars as Annie “Rebel” Bello in the series, which was inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich.

The actress took to Instagram to speak out after the news was officially announced.

“The abrupt announcement that there would be no season 2 based on the response from our airings came a shock and a heartbreak,” Sagal wrote. “Things take time to catch on. Rebel tells the story of a woman who speaks up for what is right, the show has heart and purpose, funny and tears, and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC.”

Andy Garcia, John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers and Sam Palladio co-starred in the drama series.

Sagal continued, “As Rebel would say, fight for what you want, make people listen, and in this case, if our show can find another, more suitable place to land, we will do the happy dance. If not, we gave it our all and made our voices heard, which is the message behind Rebel! Always Speak Up!!”

Sagal encouraged fans to sign a #SaveRebel petition, which has already gained thousands of signatures.

Brockovich also took to social media to share her views on the decision, which came just five episodes into the first season.

There's an irony to a show by & for strong women who don't quit, being canceled#Rebelabc isn't going anywhere! She lives on in every one of the thousands who reached out this weekend & who continue to fight in their communities You'll never cancel this movement, or our voices! — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) May 17, 2021

“There’s an irony to a show by & for strong women who don’t quit, being cancelled,” she wrote on Twitter.