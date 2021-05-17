T.I. and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are under police investigation in Los Angeles following claims of sexual assault and drugging. The LAPD confirmed to ET that there is an active investigation but declined to provide more information at this time. ET has reached out to T.I. and Tiny’s reps for comment.

In March, Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn — who is representing multiple women levelling serious accusations against the artist and his wife — announced at a press conference that he was seeking criminal charges against the couple.

Blackburn said he is representing 11 accusers — including 10 women and one man — who claim to be victims of numerous crimes — including kidnapping, drugging and sexual assault — allegedly committed by the “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” stars.

The couple’s attorney, Steve Sadow, released a statement to ET in March denying the allegations in their entirety.

“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations,” Sadow stated. “We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”

“These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media,” the statement continued. “The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

Blackburn claimed that his firm had been contacted “by over thirty women” in the past two weeks with additional allegations claiming that the couple, “aided by several individuals in their employ, have kidnapped them, drugged them, raped them, and terrorized them with threats of death or physical bodily harm.”

In his letter to the California State Attorney General Xavier Bacerra, Blackburn said the alleged incidents occurred in Los Angeles, as well as Georgia and Florida, and span between 2005 and 2018.

The attorney claimed that all eleven clients “recount eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.”

Production on the fourth season of the couple’s reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle”, was put on hold in early February when allegations against the pair began to surface on social media.

Additionally, T.I. will reportedly not be returning for the third installment in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” franchise, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s unknown at this point whether or not his absence from the cast is related to the recent allegations.

