Tallulah Willis is reflecting on the important lessons that she has learned with age.

The 27-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis took to Instagram to share a candid post about the physical insecurities that once weighed her down.

The actress began her post with a trigger warning around body dysmorphic disorder.

“Took me way too long to realize that: A. Aging happens without your control, time passes and your face can change,” she wrote.

“B. I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was BW twin since birth – I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my ‘masculine’ face was the sole reason for my unlovability – FALSE!”, Tallulah continued. “I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with anyhair do! (As are you)”

She added, “C. You need to soothe the wound within your soul before trying to ‘fix’ the outsides.”

Tallulah also shared a list of some of the things that she does to help herself when she’s in a “BDD spiral”.

The “Bandits” star goes for walks, takes social media breaks and reads fantasy fiction novels when she’s feeling triggered.

The news comes in the same month as Tallulah announced her engagement to Dillon Buss.

“HANDS STILL SHAKIN’ — MOMS SPAGHETTI — I’m FIANCÉNCHED,” she captioned a video her showing off her new engagement ring.