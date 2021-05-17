Click to share this via email

Celebrities are taking inspiration from Will Smith’s new fitness journey.

The “Bad Boys” star went viral after taking to Instagram to showcase his post lockdown body earlier this month.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he joked.

Smith later called on others to get back in shape by taking part in his #BigWillieChallenge, posting their “after pics” in 12 weeks.

Dr. Dre was one of the first to get on board, sharing a mirror selfie taken in the gym.

“This is my COVID body. I’m about to start getting my sh** together,” wrote the 56-year-old star, who suffered a brain aneurysm in January.

Check out the other stars who are joining in on the #BigWillieChallenge.