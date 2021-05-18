Tayshia Adams gave a sweet nod to fiancé Zac Clark while accepting the MTV Award for Best Dating Show on behalf of “The Bachelorette”.

The reality TV show beat out “90 Day Fiancé”, “Ex On The Beach”, “Love Is Blind” and “Ready to Love” for the Golden Popcorn.

AHHHHHH!!!!!! What a freakin DREAM!!!!! https://t.co/CdgsVntWgy — Tayshia Adams (@tayshia) May 18, 2021

“While I am the one up here accepting this award, honestly, this award goes to Bachelor Nation — all the people behind the camera, but also all the fans,” said Adams, while accepting the prize.

“My season was very unexpected the way that it all played out but also, at the same time, God’s timing is what’s supposed to be,” she continued.

The 30-year-old star then gave a shout out to her husband-to-be.

“I just want to thank everybody, especially my fiancé, Zac Clark, because I wouldn’t be with him unless the show [never] happened,” she added. “Also, everybody else in production, you guys are like my family. Love wins.”

Adams and Clark, 37, got engaged during the show’s season finale.

Meanwhile, Katie Thurston is set to become the next Bachelorette.