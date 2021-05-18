Nick Jonas had a pretty crazy story to tell during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The singer was joined by his fellow “The Voice” coaches Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend on the show.

Clarkson then asked the group about their experiences with wild animals, to which Jonas replied: “I got chased by a pack of coyotes once. I swear to God.”

Shelton immediately quipped, “You Jonas boys, every one of you tells c**p like that, that’s not true.”

Jonas went on, “I was just coming out of a movie theatre in Los Angeles, I step outside and start walking by myself like ‘I want to get some fresh air.’

“I’m walking then I see these eyes, then about six more sets of eyes. Then they take off running after me, so I fully sprint about half a mile to my house, jump the fence and they’re all at the fence.

“They don’t chase people normally, they do in a pack though. It was quite frightening.”

However, he did add that he’d been smoking marijuana on his walk so the story may or may not be true as he was a little under the influence.

Clarkson also called out Shelton for not knowing Legend’s song “Glory” during the coaches’ appearance. Plus, things got pretty heated as the group went head to head to guess the lyrics from popular songs in a game of “Throw Me A Line”.