The natural wonders of the Galápagos Islands need protecting.

On Tuesday, Leonardo DiCaprio announced on social media his partnership with the new conservation group Re:wild, along with a $43-million commitment to help “rewild the Galápagos.”

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Asks Joe Biden To ‘Confront’ The Climate Crisis

“The wild is in decline. We have degraded three quarters of all wild places and pushed more than 1 million species to the brink of extinction,” DiCaprio wrote. “More than half of Earth’s remaining wild areas could disappear in the next few decades if we don’t decisively act.

DiCaprio will also be handing the keys to his social media accounts over to Island Conservation’s Paula A. Castaño, who is hard at work trying to save wildlife on the Galápagos threatened with extinction.

“I’m excited to share her team’s work and to support the longstanding effort to protect and restore these iconic islands,” the actor wrote.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Pledges To ‘Take Action’ To End The ‘Disenfranchisement Of Black America’

The Galápagos Islands are home to numerous species of wildlife, including birds documented by Charles Darwin.

“Up to 97 per cent of the land area of the Galápagos Islands comes under national park status. We are not trying to remove humans from the picture,” Castaño told the Guardian. “We are trying to all work together to rewild these ecosystems and support the community as well. They want to be able to continue to thrive together with nature.

She added, “We have seen rewilding in our lifetime, so we don’t really have to wait five years or 20 or 50 years. These are immediate results. We will see the payoff for all of these efforts, and not across only the Galápagos, but farther beyond archipelagos in Latin America.”