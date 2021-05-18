Team Blake’s Cam Anthony delivered another incredible performance on Monday’s “The Voice”.

Anthony, 19, proved he’s in it to win it as he belted out Boyz II Men’s 1991 hit “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” for his live Top 9 performance.

“To stand up here on the stage without any instrument, anything backing you, anything to hide behind. Just you and your voice… that takes a lot of nerve,” Blake Shelton gushed, according to Billboard.

Anthony also joined Kenzie Wheeler and Corey Ward on stage to sing Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love”.

The latest episode comes after Shelton said Anthony could be the show’s first superstar.

“You have delivered every time you stand on this stage,” he marvelled last week.

“I’ve never had more people asking me about an artist on my team, in 20 seasons of doing this show. You could be the first superstar that we launch off this show.”