People really want a piece of Kurt Cobain.

TMZ reports that at a recent auction, six strands of the late Nirvana frontman’s hair sold for $14,145.

The hair strands have been preserved under plastic, with the longest strand said to be roughly 2.5 inches.

The winning bid also came with photos of Cobain with his friend Tessa Osbourne, who gave the haircut.

Osbourne reportedly kept the hairs after the cut in Birmingham, England, and later gave them to artist Nicole DePolo after the singer’s death.

The hairs were later given to John Reznikoff, who has the Guinness world record for the “largest collection of historic hair.”