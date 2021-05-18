Emma Stone has a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, Stone was asked her memory of winning the Best Actress Oscar in 2017 for “La La Land”.

She gushed, “Leonardo DiCaprio. That was what was going through my mind cos it was him. And I was like, I’d seen ‘Titanic’ seven and a half times in theatres. He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was, like, 12 years old and I was walking to Leo and I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life.

“I could not believe it. I think he probably thinks I’m, like, a little weird, cos whenever I see him, I’m kind of like, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ You know, just in little moments either at the same event or something. He’s very sweet though. But that was truly, that was what was the craziest experience, was the fact that it was him.”

RELATED: Emma Stone, Zoe Saldana, Billie Lourd & More Team With Child Mind Institute To Mark Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day

Stone continued, “He’s very tall. And he’s so lovely, but you know, it’s kind of unfair because it’s something that I don’t really believe in that much.

“The idea that you turn real people into this other idea that’s always been so, so odd to me in my own experience.

“Like, it just feels so weird. So I am doing that to him and that’s not really fair because he’s a real person and I’m sitting there going ‘Hi, Leo.’ I’m like, I’m still 12 years old. But I think there’s something about that moment.

“The fact that it, I guess it was really, even more than that. It was the fact that it was someone that I had grown up watching and that I admired so much. And as an actor, I think he’s fantastic. And I’d watched him in everything. And then that moment where it’s, like, kind of such a surreal moment as an actor anyway. So it just compounded it. It still feels like it didn’t really occur because it was him there.”

RELATED: Emma Stone Goes From Nice To Naughty In Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Trailer

Stone added, “He’s stuck in my head as Jack Dawson. He just always will be.”

Stone also spoke about her new film “Cruella”, sharing clues about the relationship between her character and a potential love interest: