Milo Ventimiglia is finally filling in fans on his teeny weeny shorts.
Ventimiglia, 43, sent the internet ablaze when he and his muscly thighs were captured in the tiniest short-shorts imaginable. On Monday’s episode of “The Talk”, the “This Is Us” actor dished on his fitness fashion and the fan reaction.
“I swear to God this is just a guy leaving the gym,” he said. “I wasn’t even thinking about it. The shorts are normal length, but when I work out I kind of fold them up just so I can work a little harder. It’s even a joke around some of my friends that are inside the gym when I’m there.”
“We all know one another,” Ventimiglia added. “You know, get under a bar or get on a machine or something and my shorts get hiked up really high, then everyone kind of hoots and hollers.”
The “This is Us” star admitted he “wasn’t expecting” the internet reaction but is “excited” about it.