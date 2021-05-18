Michael Caine’s three grandchildren have given the 88-year-old actor a “new lease on life” as he reveals he’s stopped drinking for a healthier future.

The actor says he is “completely besotted” with his three grandchildren: twins Miles and Allegra and grandson Taylor. Back in 2017, Caine cut back on his drinking amid a health scare, leading him to lose nearly 30 pounds. Now, in an interview with Candis magazine, the actor says he’s stopped drinking so he can be around longer for his family.

“I’ve decided to live a bit longer, I’ve cut down on the drink and got a new outlook on life,” he shares. “I thought I wasn’t going to have grandchildren, and suddenly I have three.”

Caine has two daughters: Dominique, 65, from his first marriage to Patricia Haines, and Natasha, 48, from his current wife, Shakira Baksh Caine.

“They’re my fountain of youth and have given me a new lease of life without any of the worries or troubles. I’m completely besotted and so is my wife,” he adds.

With a storied career spanning more than six decades, Caine says his greatest achievement in life is being a father, adding he “tends to spoil” his two daughters and grandchildren.

“I’ve had some high points in my life, I’ve won two Academy Awards and been given a knighthood, and I used to think that you couldn’t get better than that. But then I got my grandchildren, which is better than anything.”

The actor has previously spoken about his drinking habits. At one point, he says he “used to drink a bottle of vodka a day” on top of smoking several packs of cigarettes. Caine credits wife Shakira, whom he married in 1974, with “calming him down.”

“Without her, I would have been dead long ago. I would have probably drunk myself to death,” he told Radio Times in 2016.