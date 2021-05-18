Team Nick’s Rachel Mac showed off her killer vocals once again as she took the stage on Monday’s “The Voice”.

The 16-year-old performed “Human” by Christina Perri, donning an all-white ensemble as spotlights shone behind her.

“That was such a revelatory performance,” John Legend gushed, according to Michigan Live.

“I feel like we’ve seen a lot of your finesse and a lot of your sweet bravado. You showed some of that, but we also saw so much power and your ability to be a rock star as well. So, you gave us the full range of emotion today and it was really beautiful and really heartfelt.”

RELATED: Nick Jonas Tells ‘The Voice’ Coaches How He Once Got Chased By A Pack Of Coyotes — He Thinks

Kelly Clarkson added, “It was a really powerful performance. I would have never thought you would have sang that song. I thought it was really cool that you showed a different side of you vocally.”

“I’m so proud of you digging deep and being vulnerable with us,” coach Nick Jonas shared. “To open up yourself that way and share what you did was so brave and you absolutely nailed the vocal performance, which made the whole thing that much sweeter.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Welcomes Fellow ‘Voice’ Coaches To Her Talk Show

Mac said in her interview before the performance, “I’ve gone through depression in my life where I felt like it would be better if I wasn’t here.

“I just want everyone to know that if you are going through that, you’re not the only one. You will get through it because I got through it. We’re all human.”

Later, Mac was joined by Jordan Matthew Young and Gihanna Zoë to perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way”.