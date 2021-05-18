It’s all in the family for Kaia Gerber.

The 19-year-old model is on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue, and inside she talks about her modelling career and poses with her mom, iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Talking about dating and modelling at a very young age, Gerber says, “I was doing fashion month, but I was so young I had kissed, like, only one person. I had never had a high school sweetheart or anything. And so I tended to date older people because those were the people I was around. And I got put in situations where one day I’d wake up and be like, ‘How did I get here? I have no idea what I’m doing, and I need help.’”

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford – Photo: Colin Dodgson

Crawford adds, “When Kaia started to model, she jumped right into it, loved it, and immediately wanted to do everything. I was very protective at first, and I travelled with her to fashion month. But Kaia has her head on straight.”

Over time, though, despite her age, Gerber has learned there is power in using her voice.

“I started so young that people weren’t expecting me to have an opinion about things, and I was fine with that, because I didn’t feel comfortable enough in who I was,” she says. “But when I got a little older, I started to wait for someone, especially in interviews, to ask me something other than ‘What are three items in your purse?’ I was like, ‘You’re not asking Adam Driver that, right?’ I was waiting to be invited to speak. Eventually I invited myself. And that was a really freeing feeling.”

Kaia Gerber – Photo: Colin Dodgson

Gerber also talks about her boyfriend Jacob Elordi: “He’s a great person for me to go to because he’s gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don’t have. So I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely going to be using you as a resource.’”