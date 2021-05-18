Naomi Campbell has welcomed her first baby: an adorable little girl.

The 50-year-old supermodel shared a photograph of her holding the little one’s tiny feet on social media.

A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love. pic.twitter.com/SYxfeh4yev — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 18, 2021

Zoe Saldana, Marc Jacobs, and Jodie Turner-Smith were among those commenting on the little one’s arrival.

Credit: Instagram/Naomi Campbell

Campbell has spoken about her love of children on numerous occasions.

Her exciting news comes after she told Evening Standard magazine back in May 2017: “I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want.”