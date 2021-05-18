Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have an enormous six-acre property but they still wanted it to feel like a home.

Architectural Digest dove deep into the celebrity couple’s home for its latest cover story. Kutcher, 43, and Kunis, 37, dish on how their 1930s-inspired design maintains a homey vibe while including an entertainment barn and freestanding barbecue pavilion.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s home – Photo: Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest — Photo: Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest

“We wanted a home, not an estate,” Kunis insists. “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant,” Kutcher elaborates.

“Building a house from the ground up is no small thing. This was either going to make us or break us,” Kunis admits. Kutcher adds, “When we looked at each other’s boards, 90 per cent of the images we selected were the same.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s home – Photo: Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest — Photo: Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest

The house is entirely powered by photovoltaics (basically, solar energy) concealed from view above a porch that stretches along one side of the main structure.

“To feel tranquillity in a space, everything needs to be in order,” Kutcher concludes. “If the world around you isn’t in order, it’s hard to get your brain in order. When we’re in our home, the world just makes sense.”