Ellen DeGeneres really helped Wanda Sykes on her coming-out journey.

On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the comedian joins in virtually and looks back on her 18 years of appearing on the talk show.

RELATED: Wanda Sykes Isn’t Getting A Divorce And Shows Ellen The Proof

“I’ve been on every season, and so I definitely have to be around for the last broadcast,” Sykes says.

Sykes also talks about how being on “Ellen” actually helped her come out as gay to her parents.

“You were the first one to really be ‘out-out’ like that, and it helped so many of us. It normalized things,” she explains. “And you know, it just helped with my parents having a hard time to deal with it and all, and then their friends coming up to them and saying, ‘Oh, my God, we love Ellen. And we love when Wanda’s on “Ellen”.'”

RELATED: Wanda Sykes And Mike Epps Are Keeping It The Family In Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’

She adds, “It makes a difference, and you made a big difference. And we’re always, always grateful for what you did.”