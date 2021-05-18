Barack Obama spoke about how his dog Bo changed the White House as he paid tribute to the pup on “The Late Late Show”.

The Obamas shared the sad news that Bo had passed away 10 days ago after being diagnosed with cancer.

Obama explained that he got Bo because he “needed a friend who would be nice to me no matter what” throughout his presidency.

RELATED: Barack Obama Dishes Out Some Incredible Advice On Dating, Parenting & More

“He ended up being a bond for the whole family, to give us this fun, furry excuse to go for walks and spend time together and chase after each other.

“It becomes one of the threads that runs through your family and all of the memories that you have with each other.”

Obama said that he would usually get quite a few messages from trolls after sharing a post, but not after the one about Bo’s passing.

RELATED: Barack Obama Says His Daughters Think His Dancing ‘Is Better’ Than His Rapping

“It actually told you something about how important people’s pets are in their families’ lives. They become a carrier of the memories you have with your children. They keep people company who are lonely,” Obama said.

“As I was reading these comments it did make me sometimes think, Gosh, if we could be as kind and thoughtful towards each other as we are about our pets, we’d be doing a little bit better.”