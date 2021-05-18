Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Adam Levine is heading back to “The Voice” and is looking forward to seeing his old cohorts — well, most of them.

Levine will drop by the singing competition show alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Maroon 5 for a performance of “Beautiful Mistakes”. The performance will take place on the show’s season 20 live finale.

RELATED: Rachel Mac Belts Out Powerful Cover Of Christina Perri’s ‘Human’ On ‘The Voice’

“It’s good to be back on ‘The Voice’ and see Carson [Daly], Kelly [Clarkson], Nick [Jonas], and John [Legend],” Levine told Billboard in a statement, noticeably leaving out his archrival Blake Shelton.

Levine left his spinning red chair after eight years and 16 seasons on “The Voice”. He was replaced by Shelton’s fiancee, Gwen Stefani.

RELATED: Nick Jonas Tells ‘The Voice’ Coaches How He Once Got Chased By A Pack Of Coyotes

The “Voice” season 20 live finale takes place on Tuesday, May 25.