Selena Gomez, Steven Martin, and Martin Short are entangled in a murder mystery in “Only Murders In The Building”.

Hulu released a one minute-plus trailer for the 10-episode comedy series on Wednesday. The teaser hints at the comedic take on the popular true-crime genre.

A synopsis for the series describes it as “a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages” following “three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

“As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another,” it continues. “Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

“Only Murders in the Building” premieres August 31 on Hulu. The series was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.