Jason Momoa is taking charge creatively.

The actor is on the new episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and talks to the host about getting more involved in the writing process for the upcoming “Aquaman 2”.

“After we ended the first one, I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one, and we went in and pitched the idea, and the best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it,” Momoa says. “We did the first treatment and then [director James Wan] and our original writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick finished it off and all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just getting a script and doing that, you are 100 per cent being encouraged by your director and co-writers so that’s exciting for me and I’m excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming.”

Momoa also talks about how his kids got very into TV during the pandemic and even discovered “The Cosby Show”, in which their mom Lisa Bonet starred.

“Things obviously changed for everyone during the pandemic. I just never had a TV, I was always outside… my wife didn’t really have a TV around, she was just working. So I think when we met we never had one. And when we raise the kids we would watch a movie here or there but they were big into reading and getting outdoors and so now I embraced it and we were watching Netflix and I saw ‘Stranger Things’ and the kids wanted to watch it, and man, it was awesome,” he says.

“So then we went down the rabbit hole but it was this beautiful family time cuddled up. Just two babies under my arm and I got excited just to watch with them and we missed Mama, so we started watching ‘Cosbys’ and man, just watching seeing her when she was little and the babies getting to see her, it was phenomenal.”

As for the kids’ reaction to seeing their mom on an old TV show, Momoa says, “Lola just 100 per cent fell in love, she watches it still. She just loves it. Wolfie is more into action stuff so we’ve been slowly introducing some of mine but my stuff is pretty not kid-appropriate…They went everywhere with us, even when I did ‘Game of Thrones’ covered in blood, Lola is just sitting there knitting in the corner. I’m like, ‘Hi, baby,’ I’m just like ripping people’s throats out and she’s just like, ‘Oh you’re being silly, Papa.’”