Nine perfect strangers come together in Hulu’s new miniseries starring Nicole Kidman.

Hulu released a teaser for the impending show on Tuesday with a premiere date.

According to a synopsis, the series “takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

“Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

The miniseries is based on the New York Times bestselling book by Liane Moriarty. It stars Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, and Samara Weaving.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” premieres July 18 on Hulu.