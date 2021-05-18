Steve Buscemi was a little freaked out meeting Pink for the first time, and she totally gets it.

Pink dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday and reflected on her meeting with Buscemi, who also recently appeared on the show. It turns out Pink’s stage name was inspired by Buscemi’s role as Mr. Pink in “Reservoir Dogs”.

“To be fair, I ran at him on a New York street. I’m like a hummingbird with my love, I’m very aggressive,” Pink laughed, defending Buscemi.

Pink said she was rocking an all-silver outfit that day with short pink hair and a tongue ring. She ran up to Buscemi and told him, “‘You’re Steve Buscemi and you’re Mr. Pink and I’m Pink and you’re pink and I’m gonna be so famous!!!! And I just love you!!!”

Buscemi was like, “‘What the f**k? AHHH!!!,'” according to the singer, who definitely sympathizes. “It was a lot. It was a lot.”

Pink, promoting her upcoming documentary “All I Know So Far”, also played a fun musical game with Fallon.