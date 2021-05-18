Bleachers is back!

On Tuesday, Jack Antonoff released the new Bleachers single “Stop Making This Hurt”, along with a playful new music video.

stop making this hurt out now / take the sadness out of saturday night out 7.30 / US tour on sale now could cry can’t believe i get to type this 🍅 https://t.co/B5qE8mNZZz — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) May 18, 2021

The artist also announced that the next Bleachers album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night will be out July 30.

The pop-rock single is mournful, but with a synth-infused, danceable and defiant sound, and lyrics like, “Stop making this hurt/Say goodbye like you mean it!”

In the video, Antonoff sits alone at an old ’50s diner, singing to himself until suddenly he gets up and starts dancing, and is eventually joined by the waitress, cooks and patrons.

“It’s a line that had been ringing in my head for years,” Antonoff told Rolling Stone of the song’s title. “I fell into a dark place after a loss and then started to have that feeling of rage toward the depression — which is when you know there’s a way out. Started looking at the people close to me in my life and finding all the ways we keep ourselves from breaking through. ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ started ringing more and more in my head. Then the pandemic hit and I got the band in a room and we played like we may never play again. At that point, it took on another meaning. Found myself banging at the door of the next phase of my life and to open [it] brings up all the darkness from the past and what’s holding you back. I could intellectualize it for days but what I’m truly left with is a voice in my head shouting ‘Stop Making This Hurt.’”

Antonoff’s previous album as Bleachers, Gone Now, was released in 2017. In the time since, he has also produced music for other artists, including Lorde, Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift.

On Twitter, fans reacted with excitement at news of the new single and upcoming album.

jack antonoff you’re already making me feel way to emotional pic.twitter.com/NYproaG4Su — tina 🍅 (@epiphanyIouis) May 18, 2021

congrats to jack antonoff for escaping taylor swift's basement — Eileen 🐝 (@CrazyClockGirl) May 18, 2021

Jack Antonoff says that fully vaccinated people can now Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night pic.twitter.com/dunwUsRcJw — Meg (@drearymondays) May 18, 2021