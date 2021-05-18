Ben Platt is coming to the big screen as Evan Hansen.

In the first look at the highly anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway smash, Dear Evan Hansen, Platt reprises his beloved title role next to Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams, Amandla Stenberg and more.

“Dear Evan Hansen” follows anxious high schooler Evan Hansen who writes letters to himself. When Evan’s classmate Conner Murphy gets ahold of one of Evan’s letters and dies by suicide with the note in his pocket, Conner’s parents believe it’s a suicide note addressed to his only friend, Evan. Soon Evan finds himself in a viral lie while forming a relationship with the Murphy family.

The Broadway musical hit created by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film was brought to life by director Stephen Chbosky.

Dear Evan Hansen originally opened on Broadway in 2016 and quickly became a smash hit, taking home six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Actor in a Musical for Platt. The Broadway cast album also won a Grammy.

“Dear Evan Hansen” hits big screens on Sept. 24.

Check out images from the film below.

(from left) Cynthia Murphy (Amy Adams) and Larry Mora (Danny Pino) – Universal Pictures — Universal Pictures

(from left) Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Jared Kalwani (Nik Dodani) – Universal Pictures — Universal Pictures

(from left) Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Heidi Hansen (Julianne Moore)- Universal Pictures — Universal Pictures

(from left) Connor Murphy (Colton Ryan) and Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) – Universal Pictures — Universal Pictures

(From left) Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Alana Beck (Amandla Stenberg) – Universal Pictures — Universal Pictures

Ben Platt as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen – Universal Pictures

Ben Platt as Evan Hansen – Universal Pictures