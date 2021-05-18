Audrina Patridge spoke about going on dates with Chris Pine in a new interview with the “Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn”.

The “Hills” star told the hosts how the pair met: “Oh, this is whenever his movie just came out, and I had just finished [2009 movie] ‘Sorority Row’. So we were all in Vegas for an award show, and Rumer Willis and the whole cast. He came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number, and all the girls were kicking me under the table like, ‘Oh, my God. You don’t know who that is.’ I’m like, ‘No.’ They’re like, ‘That’s Chris Pine.’ I was like, ‘Oh, he’s hot.'”

Patridge went on: “So we hung out a few times. We went on a date. Actually, we went out more than a few times. And then just, I was filming ‘The Hills’ all the time, and his career was taking off.

“He didn’t like the whole paparazzi side of it. That was my life, was going out, and I was followed by paparazzi. So being on ‘The Hills’, our lives completely opposite and just so different with my lifestyle and filming.

“He was more a real actor, theatre actor, and loved to read books and jazz music… didn’t really like to go out to clubs or anything like that. At that time in my life, that’s all I was doing was going out to clubs because we were filming all the time and around people.

“He was a nice guy, very charming and gentleman[ly]. So it just kind of dissipated.”

Patridge added, when questioned what kind of dates they went on, “We went on a date in I think Silver Lake or Los Feliz. We went in his car, which was awesome. He had an old Rabbit I think, an old convertible.

“And it was really cool that he had this older car. He was just such into his acting. It was really cool. But we went to this Italian restaurant, and we went and got a bottle of wine. We’re at the Italian restaurant, and I remember he ordered black squid pasta. I at the time didn’t really know what that was. I remember he was eating it, and he had black on his lips when he licked them. He’s like, ‘You’re so beautiful. Can I kiss you?’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ So I kissed him with the black ink. Whatever. I didn’t care. But that was I’ll never forget that. It was a great kiss.”

Patridge admitted the pair hadn’t talked for a long time but said of whether she’d date him again: “I mean, you never know. Never say never. I’m not going to say no. I’m not opposed to it.”