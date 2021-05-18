Jennifer Love Hewitt is growing the family.

Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay, are expecting their third child.

“We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn’t think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment,” Hewitt told People.

“I feel like we’ve been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models,” she added. “This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human.”

Shockingly, it was her son Atticus who predicted her pregnancy.

“One night, my kids and I were laying in bed watching TV and a Clearblue commercial came on television,” Hewitt recalled. “My son out of nowhere was like, ‘Hey Mommy, you should order one of those in case there’s a baby in your belly.'”

“I was like, ‘How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?’ It stuck with me, and they’ve been asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling. We weren’t closed off to the idea, it just wasn’t something that we were actively thinking about,” she explained. “Sure enough…”

Hewitt expects to stop at three and family of five: “I don’t think I could do another one. I think five is a great number.”

Hewitt and Haillsay share two children: Atticus James, 5-and-a-half, and daughter Autumn James, 7.

